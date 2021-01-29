WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, he stated that West Virginia is continuing to request more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the government.