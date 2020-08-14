WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon, according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing, along with a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, the governor announced that he would be closing visitation to nursing homes in the state due to the recent number of COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities in West Virginia. Gov. Justice also announced that he would be extending the Monongalia County bar closure order for an additional week.