WV Gov. Justice speaks out against COVID-19 anti-vaxxers & Sen. Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spent a good portion of Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing encouraging all West Virginians to get vaccinated.

The state has seen a large reduction in its death rate, which Justice attributes to widespread vaccinations.

The governor spoke out about people who encourage others not to be vaccinated: “Misery loves company. A lot of these people are flat miserable all the time. Please don’t listen to that junk,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice described a situation at an assisted living facility where the residents and most of the staff were vaccinated, but eight staff members chose not to get the shot. None of those vaccinated have gotten COVID, but all eight un-vaccinated employees di contract it.

“Why wouldn’t you take this vaccine? You’re making a big mistake not taking this vaccine,” Justice said.

State officials said that more vaccination pre-registrations are needed in 15 West Virginia counties: Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Grant, McDowell, Pendleton, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Tucker, Tyler, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming.

State officials are planning several initiatives this week to help with vaccination efforts, including, working to hep manufacturing and mining sector employees make vaccination appointments, getting grandparents who are raising grandchildren vaccinated, along with teachers over age 40. State call center workers will also be calling residents over 65 who haven’t yet been vaccinated, officials said.

Officials also announced that 59 independent pharmacies are being added to the list of providers in the state that will be able to provide vaccinations.

Despite the positive numbers, “we’re going to continue to wear our masks in West Virginia for awhile,” Justice said.

When asked about the latest federal stimulus package, Gov. Justice continued to advocate for a “big” package and lashed out against Sen. Joe Manchin for his support of federal legislation that says states can’t use COVID relief funds for state tax cuts, saying “he doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about the people of West Virginia.” Justice continued, accusing Manchin of “showboating.”

Justice also spent time during the briefing advocating for his plan to eliminate the state’s income tax.

The governor thanked people for all the condolence cards and emails he received following the death of his Boston Terrier “Lucy.” Justice clarified that it was not “Baby Dog” that needed to be put down.