WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Monday’s COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his most recent briefing on Friday, Gov. Justice announced 20 additional COVID-19 deaths that went unreported and promised West Virginians an investigation into the situation.