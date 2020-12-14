WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice says younger people are spreading COVID-19 to state’s older residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Monday virtual COVID-19 briefing got a late start because the governor was meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx.

Justice shared some of the information from his meeting, which illustrated the scope of the most recent national surge in COVID-19 cases, compared to earlier surges.

The state now has 39 counties that are “red” or “orange” on the state’s map and if you only looked at infection rate, all 55 counties would be “red,” Justice said.

The governor looked at the role age plays in the pandemic.

Of West Virginia’s 978 COVID-19 deaths, less than 3% were among people less than 50 years old, 5.4% were between 50 and 60, 14.25% fell between 60 and 70, while 77.5% of the deaths were among people older than 70, Justice reported.

Part of the issue though is that not enough 18 to 35-year-olds are getting tested and many of them are positive, but don’t have symptoms, the governor said. The state is working on a mandatory testing program for all on-campus students, Justice said.

Once nursing home residents are vaccinated, the testing resources that have been used in those facilities, can be moved to tested younger people, the governor said.

Vaccines arrived in Kanawha and Monongalia counties on Monday. Video of West Virginia National Guard personnel receiving doses can be seen in the player above. Justice himself will be vaccinated on Monday afternoon, he said. The governor detailed the priorities the state is using to begin distributing the vaccines.

“You cannot argue with the effectiveness of wearing your mask. You can not wear your mask all day long, if you want to be by yourself. You need to wear your mask,” Justice said.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, he provided details on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan.