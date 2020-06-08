WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Monday’s COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual media briefing for 12:30 p.m., a release from his office announced.

The briefing can be watched live on our website and on the 12 News App. The full briefing will then be added to this article shortly following its conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Friday’s briefing, Justice provided updates on COVID-19 testing in the state prison and jail system, confirming only three new COVID-19 cases out of more than 3,300 tested inmates and juveniles. The governor also confirmed that there were still 94 cases of the virus at Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.