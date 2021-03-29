WV Gov. Justice: ‘This thing’s not over,’ on anniversary of state’s first COVID-19 death; pushes his income tax plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice marked the anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in West Virginia, with a prayer.

Noting that Berkeley and Raleigh counties are now “red,” Justice warned that “this thing’s not over.”

The solution, Justice said is “you’ve got to go get vaccinated, that’s all there is to it.”

The governor spoke out against anyone who encourages others not to get vaccinated: “if they decided not to take it, why don’t they just keep their mouth shut? Because misery loves company.”

Gov. Justice announced that over the weekend, West Virginia became the “first in the world” to offer vaccines at a Toyota manufacturing plant, getting shots into the arms of more than 900 employees and their family members.

Justice also announced that this week, vaccines will be offered to the family members and caregivers of residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the state.

State officials also said that they will be working to offer to vaccinate church congregations.

The governor also spent around 15 minutes advocating for his income tax plan, encouraging residents to call their state legislators and search for articles from several national media outlets about his plan. “We’re about to miss the biggest opportunity we’ve ever had. If we miss it, shame on us,” Justice said.