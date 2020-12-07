WV Gov. Justice: ‘if you don’t believe we should be wearing a mask, I don’t know what I could possibly say’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the state’s 42 latest COVID-19 deaths. Justice then compared the death total, now at 841, to the numbers of deaths in surrounding states. Those states all have higher death totals, but also larger populations. The governor also compared West Virginia’s deaths to those of South Dakota, which has a smaller population, but more deaths(1,110).

The governor mentioned that Marshall County has asked for help from the West Virginia National Guard in getting a refrigerated truck for the coroner’s office.

There are now 14 “red” and 17 “orange” counties(31 of WV’s 55 counties). Residents in those counties should be more diligent in wearing masks, hand-washing and social distancing, state health officials said.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t believe we should be wearing a mask, I don’t know what I could possibly say,” said Gov. Justice.

Last week, Justice said that he would be looking at possible pinpointed actions in certain counties to help slow the spread. Monday, the governor said he has not been able to find any additional actions, aside from a complete shutdown and everyone wearing a mask, the would make a significant difference.

“I want us to stay open in every way, but you’ve got to help me by wearing those masks,” Justice said.

The state set a one day record, on Friday, Dec. 4 with 21,719 people being tested for coronavirus.

Justice and state health officials again touted the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to get them when available. State officials are expecting to receive the first 16,000 doses this week.