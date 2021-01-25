WV Gov. Justice reports 106% of initial vaccine doses have gone into peoples’ arms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had fewer deaths to report to start off Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing. “It’s a heck of a lot better than in has been. It’s still terrible. We all know that,” Justice said.

The governor reported that 106% of initial doses(166,358) have been put in someone’s arm. The percentage is above 100% because health workers have been able to get extra doses out of the vials, Justice explained. “We’re getting more squeal out of the pig,” said the governor. More than 73,000 state residents above age 65 have been vaccinated with the first dose, Justice said.

Gov. Justice also reminded people that the state’s new online vaccine pre-registration system went live on Monday morning. More than 32,000 people had registered in the first few hours of the system being unveiled. Along with the online option, residents can call 833-734-095 to register.

Vaccine clinics will be held this week in 17 counties, the majority of which are already full. Clinics are planned for all 55 counties by the following week.

“I’m screaming my head off,” to get more vaccines, Justice said. “You talk about stink on you know what, this is absolutely stink on you know what from the standpoint of how hard everybody’s on this(asking for additional doses),” the governor continued. Justice said he’ll reach out again today to President Biden’s coronavirus czar to ask for more vaccine. State officials are continuing to let federal officials know that West Virginia has the capacity to accept more vaccines, they said.

The governor continued to mention national media attention the state is getting for its vaccination efforts, citing a cover story from the New York Times.

With good news surrounding fewer deaths and a streamlined vaccination system, the Governor warned state residents not to let down their guard: “I hope to God above that people have the good sense to know that we’re not out of this yet.”

February 14 is still a go for the start of practices for the school winter sports season, Justice said.