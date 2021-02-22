WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, he announced he would be relaxing various coronavirus restrictions in the state, including increasing the capacity limits at bars, restaurants and stores.