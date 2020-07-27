Gov. Justice announces state record for active COVID-19 cases, funding for fairs and festivals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice began his virtual COVID-19 news briefing, Monday, with a look at the numbers.

The governor talked about the three latest coronavirus deaths in the state, taking the total to 106. There are currently 1,703 active cases in the state, which is a record, Gov. Justice said. Kanawha County continues to have the highest case count in the state.

There are 137 Covid-19 cases related to church outbreaks throughout the state, Justice said.

An outbreak has cropped up at a long-term care facility in Mercer County, where there are 31 active cases(12 patients and 19 staff), state officials said. The West Virginia National Guard and the WV DHHR are assisting with the situation there.

The state’s numbers still look good when compared nationally, Gov. Justice said.

Free testing is scheduled for later this week in Gilmer and Marion counties.

The governor announced that he will be sending out $1,346,000 from the governor’s contingency fund to 392 fairs and festivals in the state. That same amount was already distributed to the same organizations through the state legislature, although some of that funding may have to be returned if the events weren’t held, Justice said. Without funding, the state stands to lose up to 50 % of its fairs and festivals, Justice said.

After announcing a 227% increase in online reservations from West Virginia residents at state parks, last week, Gov. Justice announced increases in hunting and fishing license sales. In June, hunting and fishing license sales were up more than 40% from June 2019, according to Justice. More than 50% of those sales have been to first-time license holders, the governor said.

When asked about issues residents are having a hard time getting a hold of workers at the DMV and long wait times for appointments, Justice said he was aware of the problems and that the issues were being worked on.