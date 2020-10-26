WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

During the governor’s most recent briefing on Friday, he warned West Virginians that the COVID-19 pandemic may get worse as the temperatures become cooler in the fall.

