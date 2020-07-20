WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 press briefing for 12:30 p.m., according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. The briefing in its entirety, along with a written recap will be posted to our page shortly following its conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, he lamented the deaths of three more West Virginians who died from COVID-19, and spoke about the continued spike of cases in the state, particularly in Monongalia County.