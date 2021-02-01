WV Gov. Justice reports positive COVID-19 trends, calls for Congress to ‘go bold’ on next stimulus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented positive COVID-19 trends during Monday’s virtual briefing.

Deaths are down and the number of residents hospitalized has dropped almost 50% to 438, since early January. It’s the lowest number of hospitalizations since Thanksgiving, Justice said.

Despite the positives, Gov. Justice cautioned residents to remain on guard by wearing masks, getting tested and taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you.

State health officials have vaccination clinics planned this week for all 55 counties. State residents can scheduled appointments in any county, regardless of which county they live in, the governor said. However, almost all of the clinics are already full, because they are using existing waiting lists.

The state has been able to use extra doses found in some vials, because officials had the forethought to order extra syringes, Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer said.

Gov. Justice made the rounds of cable news shows on Monday morning, advocating for a larger stimulus package from the federal government, an opinion that may be at odds with other West Virginia Republican leaders. You can hear his full comments on the issue below:

Justice wrapped up the briefing by suggesting people not gather for Super Bowl parties this weekend and predicted a final score of 31-20 with Tampa Bay winning the game.