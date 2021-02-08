WV Gov. Justice announces 5,800 additional COVID vaccine doses coming to pharmacies weekly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After reading the 31 most recent deaths, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivered good news during Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing.

The number of active cases has declined for 23 straight days and there are fewer outbreaks in long-term care facilities(45) and churches(2).

There are now only three “red” counties on the state’s map and four “green” counties have popped up. “It is one whale of a site better than it has been in the past,” Justice said.

“It’s not time to celebrate West Virginia. It’s not time to drop your guard on your mask. Wear your egg-suckin’ mask. Just stay on guard,” Gov. Justice warned

Vaccination Effort

The state will again host vaccination clinics in all 55 counties, with West Virginia set to receive an additional 5,800 doses per week, Justice said. Those doses will got to Walgreens pharmacies, which will get lists from the state’s registration system.

The governor again urged all West Virginians to be vaccinated, saying “the alternative is not good, it’s just plain not good.”

Justice stood by his decision to direct vaccine doses that might have otherwise gone to state residents over age 65, to teachers and school personnel over age 50.

“Baby Dog’s” Back

The governor’s “Baby Dog” appeared on the briefing again Monday, wearing a Valentine’s Day bandana, after making a Super Bowl prediction on Friday. “Baby Dog” called for Tampa Bay to win 31-20. The final score ended up 31-9. “Listen to the Baby Dog,” Justice said. “She’s like a big, giant, brown watermelon, but she’s my buddy,” the governor continued. He encouraged anyone who profited from bets made with “Baby Dog’s” advice to make a donation be made to humane societies in West Virginia.