WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedule’s Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, he spoke against the small group of protestors who took part in a “Let Us Play” rally outside the state Capitol saying in part, “We don’t go back to school until the 19th or later, what in the world could we possibly be doing to be out there trying to say we want to play ball right now?”

