WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Thursday’s virtual press briefing for 10:30 a.m.

The briefing can be watched on our website and the 12 News App. The full briefing will be added to this story shortly following its conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Governor Justice provided updates on recovered COIVD-19 cases at the Huttonsville Correctional Center and testing at other correctional facilities around the state

Towards the end of the briefing, the governor fielded a question regarding a phone call he had taken earlier with President Trump. While answering the question, Governor Justice made a remark saying all presidents were welcome in West Virginia, except for “maybe Barrack Obama.” The Governor released a statement on his comment later Thursday afternoon.