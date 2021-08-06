WV Gov. Justice: ‘I don’t know how in the world you can be staring this risk in the eyes and not move to get vaccinated’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “Those of you who are sitting here right now, that are not vaccinated, are taking a hell of a risk. I don’t see how you do that? I don’t know how in the world you can be staring this risk in the eyes and not move to get vaccinated.” Those were the words of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing.

The governor’s comments came after he reported that the state now has 3,372 COVID-19 cases, the most since June 10. Justice also reported that 36 of the state’s counties are now out of the “green” on the state’s map, with five counties are in the “red.”

Of the new COVID cases in the state, 91% are a result of the Delta variant, Dr. Clay Marsh said.

Despite this trend, Justice again said that he is not issuing a new mask mandate, but encouraged older residents to consider wearing masks.

If you have lost your COVID-19 vaccination card, state health officials said you should contact the location where you got your first shot or fill out this online form, to get a replacement card.

Gov. Justice also mentioned that he had ordered that flags around the state be flown at half-staff, Thursday, in honor of Patternmaker First Class Stanislaw Drwall, of Thomas, who was killed the on U.S.S. Oklahoma, at Pearl Harbor, during World War II. Drwall’s remains were recently identified by DNA analysis. A funeral for him was held in Tucker County Thursday.