Gov. Justice: West Virginia leads the nation in acceleration rate of new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia leads the nation in acceleration rate of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Hospitals in the state are “still overwhelmingly inundated with cases” from unvaccinated patients, Justice also said.

An all-time high number of COVID patients,132, are on ventilators, while there are 62 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 68 school outbreaks in 31 counties with 10 schools and one county school system(Clay) closed, the governor reported.

It may take 10 to 14 days for this current surge to peak, Dr. Clay Marsh said.

Vaccination is the main preventative measure people can take, Justice again said. “The vaccine cannot hurt you for crying out loud, why not take the vaccine?” he asked. “Wearing a mask is a good thing to do, it’s not the end-all do-all, but it can’t hurt,” Justice continued. “We just need to use good sense and get ourselves vaccinated and we can stop this thing,” the governor concluded.

When asked if treatments, like Tamiflu for the flu, are being developed for COVID-19. Dr. Marsh said: “We already have an incredibly effective treatment and those are our vaccines. They are almost miraculously effective at protecting people from COVID-19 infections. We have a tremendous treatment, we’re just not able to have enough people choose to receive it.”

The second set of winners in the second round of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes will be announced Thursday.