WV Gov. Justice hosts vaccination testimonial from COVID-19 patient: ‘I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I went through’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – To lead off Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice welcomed a Kanawha County man, who gave a testimonial on why West Virginians should get vaccinated, based on his time fighting COVID.

Christopher Holmes, 44 of Sissonville, described being in the hospital for 80 days, where he spent time on a ventilator, on an ECMO device, with a feeding tube and trach. Holmes also endured 160 shots in his stomach for blood clots, lost 110 pounds and all of his muscle, he said. He went on to explain that he had to learn to walk again and that he was still in rehab. “I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I went through,” Holmes concluded.

Holmes said that his whole family got COVID, except for a daughter who was vaccinated. The rest of the family was not vaccinated, he said. Prior to their bouts with COVID, Holmes and his family were determined not to get the shot, but by the time he got out of the hospital, his whole family had gotten vaccinated, he said.

You can see Holmes’ full testimonial below:

The governor also continued to urge state residents to get COVID-19 booster shoots. “If you’re eligible, you’d be crazy not to get your booster shot,” Justice encouraged.

Justice also took a few moments to offer his prayers following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.