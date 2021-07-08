WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice discussed the push to get the younger residents in West Virginia vaccinated. The governor also touched base on the state’s vaccination rate, and his push towards getting more people fully vaccinated.

