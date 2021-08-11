WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice mentioned the COVID case numbers rising in the state. The governor also mentioned the urge to get more people vaccinated to stop the spread of the Delta variant.