WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon Wednesday

Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice mentioned the COVID case numbers rising in the state. The governor also mentioned the urge to get more people vaccinated to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

