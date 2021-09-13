WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice reported that West Virginia has a new all-time state high for COVID-19 patients in the ICU(250) and on ventilators(151). He also mentioned the urge for the state to get vaccinated.

“We can stop this West Virginia. The vaccines are safe. The vaccines are not an invasion on anyone. Growing up as kids, we got vaccines. West Virginia still lags behind,” said the governor.