WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice reported a “small” outbreak in the Alzheimer’s unit at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, where eight patients and two staff members tested positive. Vaccination is the “only thing on earth that I know can slow this down,” Gov. Justice said.