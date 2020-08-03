WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m., according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing, along with a written recap will be added to this story shortly following its conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, he made an impassioned plea to residents, urging them to do their best to prevent the spread of the virus. The governor also announced funding to go towards testing students at colleges and universities across the state.