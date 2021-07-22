As cases in West Virginia increase Gov. Justice issues warning on Delta variant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the number of Delta variant cases in West Virginia, increasing from 22 to 35, Gov. Justice said he is “still not super concerned,” but noted “it’s coming,” and reminded residents that vaccination is the main deterrent. “We gotta watch what we’re doing here,” Justice warned.

On Wednesday, Justice traveled around the state, handing out the latest “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes prizes. He recounted his trip and hosted the $1 M winner, WVU Medicine nurse Denise Morrison, on the briefing. Speaking from her experience with patients at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, Morrison encouraged everyone to go get the vaccine, saying she doesn’t “understand how you couldn’t get it.”

The sixth drawing will be held next Wednesday, with 362,000 residents currently registered.

Gov. Justice gave a statement on the decision of a federal judge temporarily halting the state’s recent law preventing transgender students from competing in girls sports. “I’ve coached boys, I’ve coached girls. My personal feelings are it really disadvantages our girls. From the standpoint of welcoming and embracing and loving one another, for crying out loud we should always do that, we should always do that. No matter what our beliefs, that’s what we should be doing.”

Justice also mentioned that Patrick Sunderman, a West Virginia University graduate and former member of the West Virginia National Guard will be competing in the small bore 50 meter rifle event at the Olympics on Sunday night.