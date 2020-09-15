WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m. Tuesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled a virtual briefing for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, following an emergency meeting to discuss potential changes to the state’s color-coded map system on Monday afternoon.

The meeting was convened by Gov. Justice with State health and education experts.

The live briefing will be streamed on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Full video of the briefing, along with a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the governor proposed adding a new color to that state’s color coded map system. Justice proposed adding a “gold” category in between “yellow” and “orange.” Should the “gold” category be added, those counties would be able to go to school and play sports, Justice said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories