WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m. Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled a virtual briefing for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, following an emergency meeting to discuss potential changes to the state’s color-coded map system on Monday afternoon.

The meeting was convened by Gov. Justice with State health and education experts.

During Gov. Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the governor proposed adding a new color to that state’s color coded map system. Justice proposed adding a “gold” category in between “yellow” and “orange.” Should the “gold” category be added, those counties would be able to go to school and play sports, Justice said.