WV Gov. Justice points to mandatory mask order as reason for improvement in COVID-19 metrics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held his latest virtual COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

After going over the most recent deaths in the state, Gov. Justice highlighted a number of key metrics that are trending in a positive direction.

The state has only one county, Logan, in “red,” and one, Monroe, in “orange,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice pointed to his July 7 mandatory mask order as part of the reason for the positive trends, offering a chart that shows rates of positive cases dropping since the order was issued.

The biggest concerns are in long-term care facilities. There are 31 outbreaks at nursing homes in the state, with the largest in Grant, Kanawha, Logan, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh and Taylor counties, Justice said. The governor is “very, very cautious” about switching to the color-coded map for nursing homes as opposed to keeping visitation shut down across the board, he said.

Gov. Justice again touted the state’s 84.5% return rate on the 2020 U.S. Census, which currently ranks second in the nation. Idaho is leading the country in returns and Justice urged West Virginians to supplant the “taters” in the top spot.