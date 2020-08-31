WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, the governor lamented over the recent spike in deaths and new cases in the state, saying “It’s not a very good day.”