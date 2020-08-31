WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Monday

Coronavirus
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Full video of the briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, the governor lamented over the recent spike in deaths and new cases in the state, saying “It’s not a very good day.”

