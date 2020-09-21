Gov. Justice to ramp up COVID-19 testing in ‘red’ and ‘orange’ counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that the state “will significantly ramp up testing” in “red” and “orange” counties.

The West Virginia National Guard and local county health departments will work together on the increased testing, officials said.

On Monday’s map, Mingo and Putnam counties are “red” and Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan and Monongalia counties are “orange.”

“Additional testing will help your numbers,” the governor said. Cabell County moved into the “green” by doing additional testing, Justice said. Cabell County is listed as “gold” on the WV DHHR’s map, but officials designated it as “green” on the WV Department of Education’s map “as the percent positivity is less than 3%,” officials said.

Gov. Justice acknowledged that confusion can be created by having two different maps, but with transparency in mind, “I don’t know any other way we can do it,” the governor said.

The governor asked parents of children, particularly in “red” and “orange” counties to get their kids tested. He also encouraged sports team coaches to get their teams and their staffs tested.

Justice said that state officials would look to expand testing to evening hours.

All staff and students at The Bible Center School in Charleston are being tested today, Justice said, after the school angered him last week for re-opening school against state guidelines.