Gov. Justice says a lack of testing is driving more WV counties into the “orange” on COVID-19 map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice discussed the state’s increase in counties being labeled as “orange” on the color-coded map.

There is now one “red” county(Wyoming) and 10 “orange” counties(Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Wayne and Wirt) on the map. Justice said a lack of testing is causing counties to move up on color map. The governor said he’s told his administration that they have to make testing available. “It is the only answer for us,” Justice said.

“This thing will bite you and we will not be able to get it off of you,” the governor warned. “COVID is starting to raise its head and it’s only going to get worse,” continued the state’s coronavirus “czar” Dr. Clay Marsh.

There are currently 19 outbreaks in schools around the state for a total of 59 cases. “Really not bad at all,” said Justice.

Following confusion over the weekend over whether athletes in Doddridge and Upshur counties would be able to participate in post-season cross-country and soccer events, Justice said he understands the pain and frustration of students-athletes, based on the girls basketball team he coaches at Greenbrier East High School not getting to play in last year’s state tournament, due to the pandemic. The governor said he is still working to find a solution for these athletes, but did not offer specifics. “It is a very, very difficult thing,” he said.