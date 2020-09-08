WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled a COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be steamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing, along with a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Friday, the governor asked West Virginians not to “get numb” to the deaths caused by COVID-19 in the state. Usually, Gov. Justice holds briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but a briefing was not held Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.