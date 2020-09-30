WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing along with a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During the Governor’s most recent briefing on Monday, he spoke about the COVID-19 deaths in the state and emphasized how the virus is hitting the elderly population.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories