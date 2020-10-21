WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, he stated that a lack of COVID-19 testing is driving more West Virginia counties to be “orange” on the state’s COVID-19 map.