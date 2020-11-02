Gov. Justice again urges WV residents to be tested for COVID-19, warns against growing ‘numb’ to pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “Most of us aren’t truly concerned to the level we should be. You can’t become numb to this,” Gov. Justice warned after reading the latest COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.

The governor again encouraged West Virginia residents to get tested.

“For crying out loud, if I’m willing to commit the dollars, and if I’m willing to put a stake in the sand and say ‘by god’ we are going to absolutely test and we’re going to make testing available to where you don’t have to run all over kingdom come to be tested, we’re going to make it so easy it is unbelievable, but you gotta show up, you have to show up,” Justice said.

Justice encouraged testing for people even if they have no symptoms, suggesting that it will protect family members and prevent individuals from developing chronic health problems in the future, tied to COVID-19.

Gov. Justice wrapped up his comments by saying: “Bear down, get tested, I need you to do it really, really bad.”

Some of the federal CARES Act funding is being held back to pay for increased testing, which could cost more than $1 million per day, the governor said.

Justice himself has been tested at least 15 times, he said.