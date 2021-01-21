WATCH LIVE: Gov Justice announces plans for statewide vaccination scheduling, Fairmont Medical Center to accept more patients as nearby hospitals reach capacity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice began Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on a positive note, saying he “was tickled” that he had to report “only” 35 new deaths.

Justice also reported that the number of active cases in West Virginia have decreased nine of the last ten days. He also pointed toward a trend, illustrated below, of recovered cases going up and active cases going down.

Harrison, Marion, Monongalia counties have the highest COVID-19 rates in the state, Justice said and in response additional beds are being added at WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center. An additional 65 staff members will added to care for up to 42 patients at the hospital, Justice said. WVU Medicine’s Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown and United Hospital Center, in Bridgeport, have reached capacity, Justice said.

Vaccination Effort:

Justice announced that 15 community vaccination clinics will be held for up to 12,000 people who work in the healthcare field. Those clinics will be held on Friday and Saturday in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mercer, Raleigh and Wood counties.

The governor also said that by February 1, the state’s community vaccination clinic model will be expanded to all 55 counties.

An hour after President Joe Biden was sworn in, Justice was on the phone with the new coronavirus czar Jeff Zients. Zients knew about West Virginia’s success with vaccinations, Justice said and told him West Virginia needs more vaccine doses. “He heard me very well,” Justice said. “We’ve got to get behind the efforts of our new president,” Justice continued.

The state doesn’t have enough doses to vaccinate all West Virginians 65 and above, but the state made the age change based on CDC recommendations, Gov. Justice explained.

“I know people are calling like crazy and can’t get through,” Justice said in reference to vaccination appointment phone lines. He announced that the state will be launching an online statewide vaccine scheduling tool and phone line. The system, run by Everbridge, will go live on Monday, Jan. 25 at 8:00 a.m. If you are already registered with a local health department, you do not need to use the new tool and your priority will be maintained, state health officials said. West Virginia will be the first state to use the system, Justice said.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Tuesday, he announced that the state how lowered the vaccine age for the general public to 65.