WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon.

During his last briefing, Gov. Jim Justice again urged West Virginians to get the COVID vaccine as a contribution, not to themselves, but to West Virginia. The goal for vaccination for West Virginia is 80% of the population. The current vaccination rate sits at just over 50%, according to the numbers from Wednesday’s briefing.

