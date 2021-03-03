WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 10:30 a.m.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, he discussed the recent drop of COVID-19 -related deaths in the state and announced the delaying of the PROMISE Scholarship deadline.

