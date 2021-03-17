WATCH LIVE: On anniversary of WV’s first case, Gov. Justice warns against COVID uptick in the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On the year anniversary of West Virginia’s first case of COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice reported that the state is seeing an uptick of the virus in the state, a trend that’s happening across the country.

“We’re really close to whipping this thing, but if we don’t watch out we’re going to end up sliding back down. We’ve got to be careful. Wear your mask for just a little while later, get vaccinated, everybody has got to get vaccinated. I’ve got to have you willing to get vaccinated,” Justice said.

After a period without one, there is again a “red” county, Hardy County, in the state. There’s also been an increase in church outbreaks, now up to seven, Justice said.

On the other hand, the governor announced that the state’s COVID-19 surge hospital, St. Francis, in Charleston, is closing due to a lack of need.

State officials are reaching out to 2,400 homebound West Virginians this week to help them get vaccinated.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, he announced that West Virginia would be expanding its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to allow more residents to get registered.