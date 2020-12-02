WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s briefing on Monday, he announced that elective surgeries have been postponed and hinted that announcements pertaining finding more stringent pinpointed efforts to slow the coronavirus spread may be coming on Wednesday.