WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice: ‘I never ever dreamt in a million years that I’d be sitting in front of you reading the 1,000 death in West Virginia’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “I never ever dreamt in a million years that I’d be sitting in front of you reading the 1,000 death in West Virginia,” Gov. Jim Justice said at the top of his virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday. With 60 deaths since Monday, the state’s total now stands at 1,039.

Another record high was set with 766 people hospitalized and 197 in ICU.

The governor is concerned about the effects of the virus on the state’s elderly population: “It’s just like we’re lining them up and they’re dying, they’re dying and they’re dying,” Justice said.

Justice urged those 65 and older: “when this vaccine comes available to you, take it, take it right then.” He also urged older folks to get tested quickly if they have even the slightest symptom.

Justice said that he has felt no ill effects after getting his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Ahead of federal guidelines, 2,000 residents and staff in long term care facilities in the state have already been vaccinated, Justice reported and pledged that within 30 days all staff and residents will receive the vaccine.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, he spoke about the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state, and urged younger people to work to protect the elderly population from the deadly virus.