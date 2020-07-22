WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled his next virtual COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from his office.

During the governor’s most recent briefing on Monday, he expressed concern for the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia’s neighboring states.