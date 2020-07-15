WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m., according to a release from his office.

The virtual press briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Following its conclusion, the full briefing will be added to our page.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During the governor’s most recent briefing on Monday, he announced his decision to temporarily close bars in Monongalia County for 10 days due to the recent spike of cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories