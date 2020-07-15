WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m., according to a release from his office.

The virtual press briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Following its conclusion, the full briefing will be added to our page.

During the governor’s most recent briefing on Monday, he announced his decision to temporarily close bars in Monongalia County for 10 days due to the recent spike of cases in the county.