Gov. Justice provides update on recovered cases at Huttonsville, testing at other correctional facilities in the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Wednesday’s virtual press briefing, Governor Justice provided an update on recovered COVID-19 cases at the Huttonsville Correctional Facility and testing at other correctional facilities around the state.

Before speaking about the correctional facilities, the governor began the briefing by speaking about the state’s latest death caused by COVID-19. A 70-year-old woman from Berkely County has been confirmed as the 78th resident to die as a result of COVID-19. Governor Justice said he was saddened to make this announcement and that this is “78 deaths too many.”

Justice again urged West Virginians to practice caution to avoid the spread of COVID-19 saying “I caution everyone, especially the elderly to be really smart and protect yourself.” Justice also said that younger people need to be aware that they can be a transmitter of the disease and may not have any symptoms, but could still pass the virus onto others.

Justice then began to speak about the presence of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities. Justice stated that seven of the eight employees at Huttonsville Correctional Center who originally tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus, and one of the seven has already returned to work. The governor also announced that 21 of the 118 inmates who tested positive at Huttonsville have recovered.

The governor also announced that additional testing is currently underway at correctional facilities across the state. This includes testing at five facilities in the northern and eastern panhandle, two prisons, three regional jails and two juvenile centers. Justice said that so far, more than 1,000 inmates/juveniles and 500 staff members have been tested for COVID-19.

Justice said that testing is expected to be completed at every correctional center in the state by June 12, and testing in the panhandles is expected to be completed by the end of the day. Data on this testing will be posted on the governor’s website following the return of the results.

The governor then provided some information on Week 7 of the state’s reopening plan, West Virginia Strong. During Week 7, which takes place between June 8-14, private and state-owned campgrounds will be allowed to open up to out of state guests, with a 7-day-stay limit.

Justice then announced additional free COVID-19 testing that will take place in multiple West Virginia counties next weekend. There will be testing sites in Grant, Hampshire and Hardy counties on June 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This testing will be free to everyone and even those without symptoms will be able to be tested.

Scott Atkins, from WorkForce West Virginia spoke about unemployment claims in the state, and warned West Virginians of fraud happening with claims. Atkins said that any residents who receive a letter pertaining unemployment claims who have not filed for them should contact Workforce WV. Atkins said residents can call their Fraud Hotline at 1-800-379-1032 or report fraud online.

This however, was not the only fraud warning issued during the briefing. Major General James Hoyer of the West Virginia National Guard warned residents of a fraudulent document being mailed to residents that falsely uses a WV National Guard watermark. The fraudulent document claims that Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard and that the president will evoke the Stafford Act and demand a mandatory two-week quarantine for the entire nation.

Hoyer said that this document is completely false. A picture of the document has been attached to this article.