WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s virtual briefing for noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual press briefing for noon, according to a release from his office.

The briefing was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. but has since been moved to noon.

The briefing can be viewed here on our website and on the 12 News App. The full briefing will then be added to this story shortly following its conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

There was no briefing on Tuesday, due to the Primary Election that took place across the state. On Monday, the governor provided updates on COVID-19 testing in the state’s prisons and jails.