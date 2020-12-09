WATCH LIVE: ‘God’s is in complete command all the time, but right now he expects us to act too,’ Gov. Justice says during COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice began Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing by lamenting the bad news that has happened this week, including the death of state native and Air Force General Chuck Yeager, the explosion at a Kanawha County chemical plant, a fire in Greenbrier County that killed at least five people, and the 59 latest coronavirus deaths in the state.

“I truly believe God’s is in complete command all the time, but right now he expects us to act too,” Justice said relating a story of a man who drowned in a flood because he wouldn’t evacuate, choosing to rely on God to save him. “We’ve all got to do a little bit ourselves,” Justice said. You can watch the governor tell the aforementioned story in the player below:

Providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines, Justice said that within 24 hours of federal approval, West Virginia will have its first shipment and within 24 hours of that, the state will begin vaccinating residents.

Justice also said that the number of vaccines that drug company Moderna has committed to West Virginia has gone up from 26,000 to 32,000.

Until you’re vaccinated, Justice urged residents to continue to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

Referencing people who don’t wear masks, Justice said: “We don’t have rights that enable us to do things that endanger the public, driving drunk is the perfect example.”

Justice also mentioned Wednesday’s announcement of new COVID-19 test lab at West Virginia University’s Health Sciences Center. The new lab was funded with CARES Act dollars, Justice said.

State officials encouraged state residents to answer their phones when called by contact tracers and provide all applicable information.

The governor also offered his prayers to the state’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, who announced Monday that he had COVID-19 and pneumonia. Justice then Justice says he would support whatever decision Morrisey may make in terms of joining a lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, he once again pleaded for West Virginians to wear their masks to help stop the spread of the virus, saying “I want us to stay open in every way, but you’ve got to help me by wearing those masks.”