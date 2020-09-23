WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11:30 a.m., according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the bull briefing, along with a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During the Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, the governor announced that he plans to increase COVID-19 testing in ‘red’ and ‘orange’ counties.