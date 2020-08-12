WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice again closes visitation to nursing homes in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During his virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he would again be shutting down visitation to all nursing homes in the state.

The announcement comes after 12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, since Monday, taking the state’s total 153.

There are currently 28 nursing homes in the state with outbreaks, Justice said.

State officials will work to come up with a county-by-county metric to decide which nursing homes should be closed to visitation, in the future, the governor said.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, he confirmed a total of 30 separate COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across the state.