WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for noon.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Monday, the Governor once again spoke about the importance of West Virginians getting vaccinated saying, “When it’s your time to get vaccinated, you’ve got to run the fire.”