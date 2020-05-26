WV Gov. Justice details outbreak at Huttonsville Correctional Center during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Tuesday COVID-19 virtual press briefing, the governor and state officials gave an update on the situation at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.

All inmates and staff have now been tested, officials said. So far, 39 inmates have tested positive and officials expect the numbers to rise as more test results come in, they said. Officials hope to have all results in the next couple of days, they said.

WV DHHR officials also gave an update on the first round of COVID-19 testing aimed at minority communities, saying that more than 2,000 people were tested in Berkeley, Jefferson, Mercer and Raleigh counties.

Coronavirus “czar” Dr. Clay Marsh, who has been on loan to the state since March, from his position at WVU, clarified an announcement made by the university Tuesday, saying that he would be returning to his position there. Marsh, said that while he will return to his role at WVU Health Sciences, he will also continues his duties with the state.

Directly unrelated to COVID-19, when asked why “he has resisted debating his Republican opponents” in his re-election bid, Justice answered that in polling he has seen, he is so far ahead of his opponents, that a debate would only damage the Republican party. He also said that he is too busy working on the coronavirus response to take time for something political, he said.